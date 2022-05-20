Vice Ganda gives Php5,000 to all It’s Showtime staff

Unkabogable star and host Vice Ganda has proven his generosity by giving P5,000 to all of their show’s staff.

In an episode of the show today, Vice said that he wants to give an early Christmas present to the production team.

“Sa buhay hindi pwedeng ikaw lang ang maganda. Hindi mo maa-appreciate ‘yung ganda mo kung lahat ng nakapaligid sa’yo, hindi naman naaabutan ng ganda,” he said.

Vice said that he could no longer wait for Christmas to do something good for the staff.

“Minsan ang bilis ng panahon. Minsan ang bagal. So hindi natin alam kung maiinip ba tayo sa pagdating ng December o bukas makalawa andyan na ‘yan. Baka hindi ko na mahintay ang December,” Vice said.

“Maganda ang gising ko. ‘Yung 130 na staff, lahat kayo makakatanggap ng P5,000 each. Merry Christmas, Showtime!” the host added.

Vice said said that he wants to share the blessings he received.

“I woke up today realizing that I have been so blessed to have you. And I just want to put a little smile on your faces today,” he said.