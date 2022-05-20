Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran announces birth of baby girl

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced birth of baby girl, his second child with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The singer made the announcement to fans on Instagram by posting they are now a “family of 4” saying , “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

After the couple kept news of their pregnancy hidden they have now revealed they have a new baby girl as Sheeran posted a photo of a white pair of baby socks for his special news.

Earlier while welcoming his first daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020, he had also posted a pair of baby socks on Instagram and the childhood sweethearts had tied the knot in 2019.