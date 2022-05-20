BREAKING: Susan Roces dies at 80

‘Queen of Philippine Movies’ and icon Susan Roces has passed away, the camp of Senator Grace poe confirms on Friday, May 20. She was 80 years old.

“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces,” the statement said.

“She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends. She lived life fully and gracefully,” it added.

The family is at peace knowing that Susan will now be with her late husband Fernando Poe Jr.

“Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindess. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie — FPJ. We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well lived. Susan Roces — daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure,” the statement added.

Susan was part of the long-time teleserye ‘Ang Probinsyano’.