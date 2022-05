Filipino star Alden Richards reveals about “The one that got away”

Filipino actor Alden Richards bared it all about his love life as he made several revelations in Nelson Canlas’ podcast.

Nelson shared a teaser of his conversation with Asia’s Multimedia Star in “24 Oras Weekend.”

“Nabasted ka na ba?” he asked Alden.

“No,” the actor answered. “Nag-give way, yes.”

“Meron ka bang babaeng itinuturing na the one that got away?”

“Yes,” revealed Alden.

When asked if it was a fellow artist, Alden said, “Pareho.”