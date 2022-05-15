Actress Angel Locsin donates food packs to PPCRV volunteers

EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Staff Report

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin donated food packs to Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) volunteers.

The Church-based volunteer poll watchers expressed their gratitude to the actress in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Thank you to our real-life Darna, Ms. Angel Locsin, for the [food packs] para sa ating (for our) #PPCRVvolunteers!” the organization stated. “Nakakabusog hindi lang sa tiyan pati na sa puso (They fill not only the stomach but also the heart)! You are a true angel indeed! God bless you po,” the PPCRV said.

RELATED STORY: Don’t get disheartened over Robredo’s electoral loss, Angel Locsin tells fans

The poll watchdog’s command center operates from the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion to carry out parallel counts of votes. The PPCRV’s command center will operate until Friday, May 20.

PPCRV spokesperson Vann Dela Cruz said, they are “not seeing anything that should be of any concern”

