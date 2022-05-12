Tributes pour in from UAE community for Fanny Serrano

Several Filipinos from the fashion community have expressed their grief and heartfelt messages over the loss of celebrity icon Fanny Serrano, who died peacefully last May 10.

Jimi Buenconsejo, a fashion designer to a prominent family in Dubai, fondly remembers Tita Fanny as a man of many talents who has led an inspiring life.

“We lost another icon in the fashion industry. Tita Fanny as we all know is a very talented man who had a great life. I will surely miss the fun times we shared whenever you visit Us here in Dubai. TF is not only a dear friend but also a spiritual mentor us. Farewell my Tita Fanny. No more pain and suffering. May you rest well in Gods loving arms. The beautiful memories we have shared together will always remain in my heart,” said Buenconsejo.

For his part, Dubai-based fashion designer Garimon Roferos said that Fanny was also his spiritual adviser who was always there whenever he needed guidance.

“I remember Tita Fanny as a funny, talented person and my Spiritual Adviser. I know that your are now Rejoicing with our Creator in Heaven, sharing your testimonies to a lot of our fellow LGBT, touch lives an inspiration to us, we will surely miss you Felix Mariano Fausto Jr. (Fanny Serrano) our prayers of comfort and condolences to the family,” said Roferos.

On his Facebook page, internationally-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco also remembers and treasures Fanny as a dear friend: “Rest in Peace now my dear friend FANNY SERRANO…You’ll be long remembered…”

Maktin Miranda who called Fanny as her father said that the artist died peacefully at the comfort of their own home.

In an interview with GMA News, Maktin said that Serrano had suffered from a massive stroke in 2021 and had been recovering.

“He died peacefully in his sleep. The whole family is comforted by the fact that a lot of you are celebrating his life and paying tribute to how he has touched people’s lives,” Maktin said.

“We appreciate everyone’s condolences. Thank you for being with us during this difficult time. Thank you to this Man who nurtured, cared, and loved me, the one I called Papa, this Man who taught me the true meaning of life,” she said.