Don’t get disheartened over Robredo’s electoral loss, Angel Locsin tells fans

Filipina actress Angel Locsin asked a social media follower not to get disheartened over the loss of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Locsin urged one @shawyville a supporter of Robredo, to continue the compassion “that we built towards our country and fellowmen.”

“Umiyak ka rin ba katulad namin?” the netizen asked. (Did you also cry like us?)

“Malungkot but taas noo. Ituloy natin ang nabuong malasakit sa bayan at sa kapwa. Proud to have fought alongside you,” Locsin replied.

([I am] sad but proud. Let us continue the compassion that we built towards our country and fellowmen. Proud to have fought alongside you.)

The netizen commented that it was hard for her to reconcile to the loss while Locsin reminded her not to be disheartened.

“Naiintindihan ko. Pero kailangan bumangon kundi mapupunta lang lahat ng mga sacrifices and efforts natin sa wala, ‘di ba?” Locsin said.

“(I understand but you have to lift yourself up or else our sacrifices and efforts will be for nothing, right?)”