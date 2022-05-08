EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Miss Bahrain 2021 Jess Deyani all praise for Filipinos

Miss Bahrain 2021 Jess Deyani is all praise for Filipinos.

The beauty queen who visited the Philippines and attended the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant also tried Pinoy delicacies during her Manila visit.

In an interview with PEP.ph she said, “I’ve always wanted to come and I’m happy that I’m finally here.

“I’m loving every second of my visit here, and I always appreciate the beauty around me. I’m really enjoying my time.

“It’s always amazing, it’s always amazing, the people are so kind and loving, I love it! And my supporters are so lovely so it’s amazing,” she added.

“The first thing I learned actually was ‘gutom na ako,’ which is ‘I’m hungry,’ so that was important,” she said.

“What I tried is there’s this sweets, bread [that] I tried, I don’t remember the name, but it was so good, I tried fruits, I tried mangoes,” she said. “The only thing I’d drink was like mango shake, and it was so fresh and so good. And I also tried the Jollibee, I think? I tried it yesterday it was so delicious, I mean it’s so good. And also tried the ube… oh my God, this is my favorite!”, she said.

