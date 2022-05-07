EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Bea Alonzo lists out electoral priorities for Filipinos

Actress Bea Alonzo has listed out electoral priorities for Filipinos.

Days ahead of the May 9 national elections, Bea Alonzo said in an Instagram post, “You are worthy. You deserve a good quality of life. You deserve a chance to dream. You deserve a quality education. You deserve to never go hungry. You deserve someone who will show up. You deserve the truth.”

“You deserve someone who will never steal from you. You deserve good governance. You deserve nothing less because YOU ARE A FILIPINO. Ang boto ko ay para sa Pilipino (My vote is for Filipinos).”

Alonzo also used a pink flower emoji and the hashtag “#IpanaloNa10ParaSaBayan,” which are associated with the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Fellow celebrities Angel Locsin and Jake Ejercito praised Alonzo also sent her pink heart emoji.

Pascual urged the public to fight for their future.

