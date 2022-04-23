EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Carla Abellana to sue brand that used her images in fake ads

Filipina actress Carla Abellana will initiate legal action against a brand for using her photos to promote its slimming product in fake ads.

The brand apparently ignored her request to take down its advertisements.

Abellana warned fans about the slimming product, which used her name and photos for its advertisements.

She said on her Instagram Stories, “Hello, everyone! Please be advised that I do not, never did and and never will use this brand and these products with [advertisements] circulating all over social media, particularly on [Facebook].”

Posting the screenshot of the advertisement showing her holding a product, she said, “This is false advertisement and the page owner has ignored my personal request to remove the [advertisement]. I can now proceed to take legal action against them.”

Meanwhile, Abellana has expressed support to her presidential bet, Vice-President Leni Robredo by wearing a pink top and putting on lipstick. She also questioned “bullying” being directed to women, which coincidentally came after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso called on Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race.

She also recently shared that she will be finally building her dream home, marking the milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony.

