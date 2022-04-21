Actress Carla Abellana extends support to Robredo

Actress Carla Abellana has publicly extended her support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Abellana took to Instagram to announce her support for Robredo.

“Kakampink loud, proud and clear,” Abellana said as she shared her headshot photo surrounded by pink roses with the text, “Babae.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Abellana (@carlaangeline)



She cited discrimination in the country for her support to the lone female candidate for the highest post in the Philippine government.

“Hanggang ngayon, lantaran pa rin ang diskriminasyon at pagmamaliit sa mga kababaihan. Kinakailangan pa nating patunayan ang mga sarili para lang kilalanin at respetuhin ng lipunan,” Abellana said.

“Tandaan, babae ka, hindi babae lang! Patuloy tayong lumaban para sa isang kulay rosas na kinabukasan!”

Abellana joined a list of celebrities including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor JC de Vera to have supported Robredo.