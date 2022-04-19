Jason Hernandez denies split with wife Moira Dela Torre

Singer and composer Jason Hernandez has denied rumors that he and his wife singer Moira Dela Torre have called it quits.

Netizens were quick to speculate that the two have parted ways after Moira deleted some of her photos with Jason and even changed her last name back to Dela Torre.

On April 14, Moira reportedly deleted her videos with Jason on Tiktok. But she also changed her married name.

In a Twitter post on April 16, Jason clarified that they are not separated. He also debunked claims that Moira cheated on him and he also insists that the two of them are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo.

“1. We’re still married, 2. Hindi nangaliwa si Moira, 3. We both support Ms. Leni, 4. Walang nag nakawan ng pera, 5. God is good,” he said in a tweet.

Fans of the couple heave a sigh of relief following Jason’s statement.

“We trust you and ate moira kaya nga hindi ako naniniwala diyan sa issue na iyan unang una I know God-centered ang relationship nyo kaya minahal namin kayo yung iba lang kasi paniwalain salamat Kuya Jayson may tiwala ako sa inyo,” a fan tweeted.

“Praise & thank God! We love you as a couple in sacrament of marriage and as collaborators of beautiful music that makes powerful impact in people’s lives. We deeply appreciate your support to Leni-Kiko-TropangAngat. Keep going, Jason-Moira tandem!” another one said.

