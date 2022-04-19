Catriona Gray endorses Leni-Kiko tandem

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has endorsed the presidential and vice-presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan for the May 2022 polls.

In a vlog released on Monday night, Catriona first enumerated the qualities she is looking for the next leaders of the country.

The vlog also opened with Catriona changing outfits with different colors associated with different candidates.

She also revealed that she was hesitant to voice her opinion first when it comes to politics but reiterated that it’s her duty as a Filipino to do so.

Among the qualities she enumerated were being qualified, history of the candidate, service track record, platforms and values.

“Of all the candidates, she is the only one that gives me hope for the change and of the future that I want to see in my country,” Catriona said describing Robredo.

“Siya lang ang kandidato na may karanasan sa lahat ng tatlong sangay ng gobyerno,” she added.

Catriona immediately became the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines.

Catriona also joined Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss International2016 Kylie Verzosa in supporting Robredo’s presidential bid.