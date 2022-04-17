FilAm actor Darren Criss welcomes baby girl

Filipino-American actor Darren Criss welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Mia Swier.

Emmy-winning actor, who is married to film producer and singer Mia,36, named their daughter Bluesy Belle. He also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “M & D made some sweet music… out now,”

RELATED STORY: Hollywood actor Darren Criss wears barong by Francis Libiran on his wedding day

The couple first announced Mia’s pregnancy in October stating, they’ve “been making music for years… But this time we made a BEAT.

They shared a video clip of their baby’s heartbeat inside a recording studio.

Darren and Mia have been married since February 2019 and the couple were in a relationship for around 10 years.