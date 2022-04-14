Now officially divorced, Michelle Madrigal welcomes new chapter in her life

Former actress Michelle Madrigal has announced that her divorce with former husband Troy Woofolk has been finalized, a year after they decided to part ways.

Michelle made the announcement by recounting her wedding anniversary and showing her wedding photos to her daughter Anika.

“Yesterday was supposedly a day we celebrate our union few years back… Fast forward to 2022, it’s a completely different story because this marriage is at the end of divorce (took some time but have been legally separated). An ending to something that once gave her happiness and joy,” Michelle said.

She also highlighted the importance of self-healing and how it’s important for both parties to make a relationship or marriage work.

“This woman is a complete different person from a year ago,” she stated.

“She’s constantly evolving and relearning about herself,” Michelle added.

The former actress also said that she is no longer entertaining negativity, and she has been grateful for the support of her family and friends.

“Letting go of all the negative emotions that transpired during this union and embracing the positive ones left in her heart. Letting go to free myself. Welcome to the new chapter of my life,” she said.

Michelle and her ex-husband announced their separation last year. They got married in 2019 and had a daughter back in 2017.