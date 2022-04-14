Entertainment

Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola spend official honeymoon in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola enjoyed their first trip as a married couple in Dubai.

In a vlog shared by Luis, the couple stayed at the Al Maha luxury desert hotel.

The couple was seen enjoying their own pool at the hotel and had the chance to see the animals up close.

“Sweet vlog muna tayo today guys, pero siyempre may konting kulit pa din sa #LuckyTV. Love is in the air kaya bigyan ko na kayo ng warning ha, magugulat kayo kasi parang lalo ako gumwapo dito,” he said.

In a previous vlog, Luis shared his excitement over their first official honeymoon as a couple.

“Kami ay magse-celebrate ng aming pagmamahalan at kami ay magpapahinga. Kami ay pupunta sa Dubai. Ito ay magiging official honeymoon namin,” he said.

The couple got married last year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in a private and intimate event in Batangas.

Recently, Jessy documented in a vlog her much-awaited reunion with British-Lebanese father Roger Tawile in Dubai.

Mendiola had been separated from her father for 14 years. It was only until 2017 when they had their first reunion, also in the UAE. They met again in 2019.

