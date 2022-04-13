EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sharon Cuneta thanks Regine for endorsing Leni-Kiko tandem

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Megastar Sharon Cuneta has expressed her gratitude to her singer friend Regine Velasquez for supporting her husband Senator Kiko Pangilinan and his running mate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Kiko Pangilinan running for the office of vice president in the May elections. After reposting the video of Velasquez endorsing Pangilinan, Cuneta said that they didn’t ask any of their friends from show business to rally for support.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Regine Velasquez expresses support for Leni-Kiko tandem

“Thank you, dearest Nana! We have NEVER asked any of our friends in showbiz to endorse or campaign for Kiko since 2001, preferring to pray for at least some of them to come and tell us instead,” Cuneta wrote in an Instagram post.

“And we have been so blessed by those who reached out to us because they wanted to support Kiko in their own ways. We are forever grateful for such great and loving friends! God bless us all!,” she added.

READ ON: ‘Mawalan na ko ng ningning’: Sharon Cuneta says as she campaigns for Leni-Kiko

While lending support to Cuneta’s husband and presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, Velasquez said in a video on Instagram, “ Dahil mas liliwanag ang kulay ng buhay kapag si Leni at si Kiko ang ipapanalo natin,”

“Maraming salamat Regine! Salamat sa tiwala at suporta. Malaking bagay para sa amin ni Sharon at pamilya. Tanggal pagod at hirap ang inyong tulong ni Ogie,” Pangilinan wrote while thanking Velasquez for her support.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PIA WURTZBACH 1

Pia Wurtzbach casts ballot in Abu Dhabi, reveals her vote for president goes to Leni Robredo

6 hours ago
PIA WURTZBACH

‘Naninindigan ako para kay Leni’: Pia Wurtzbach casts vote in Abu Dhabi, expresses support for Leni Robredo

6 hours ago
iStock 1178360596

Nearly 5 out of 10 UAE residents not yet ready for early retirement – survey

7 hours ago
Bamboo Sam Concepcion

Singers Bamboo, Sam Concepcion to perform at Miss Universe PH 2022

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button