Sharon Cuneta thanks Regine for endorsing Leni-Kiko tandem

Megastar Sharon Cuneta has expressed her gratitude to her singer friend Regine Velasquez for supporting her husband Senator Kiko Pangilinan and his running mate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Kiko Pangilinan running for the office of vice president in the May elections. After reposting the video of Velasquez endorsing Pangilinan, Cuneta said that they didn’t ask any of their friends from show business to rally for support.

“Thank you, dearest Nana! We have NEVER asked any of our friends in showbiz to endorse or campaign for Kiko since 2001, preferring to pray for at least some of them to come and tell us instead,” Cuneta wrote in an Instagram post.

“And we have been so blessed by those who reached out to us because they wanted to support Kiko in their own ways. We are forever grateful for such great and loving friends! God bless us all!,” she added.

While lending support to Cuneta’s husband and presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, Velasquez said in a video on Instagram, “ Dahil mas liliwanag ang kulay ng buhay kapag si Leni at si Kiko ang ipapanalo natin,”

“Maraming salamat Regine! Salamat sa tiwala at suporta. Malaking bagay para sa amin ni Sharon at pamilya. Tanggal pagod at hirap ang inyong tulong ni Ogie,” Pangilinan wrote while thanking Velasquez for her support.