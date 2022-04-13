‘Naninindigan ako para kay Leni’: Pia Wurtzbach casts vote in Abu Dhabi, expresses support for Leni Robredo

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach officially declared her support for VP Leni Robredo as she practiced her right to suffrage on the fourth day of the overseas absentee voting in the UAE.

Wurtzbach shared that it’s her first time to vote and felt that it’s time for her to make a stand by choosing candidates that she wholeheartedly believe in.

“As a first time voter, I must say that it felt so good to vote today. Emotional actually. May halong excitement & relief that I finally took my stand. Shading that little black dot felt like I was finally making a choice towards our future. I know I’m only 1 person. Only 1 vote out of millions but every vote counts,” said Wurtzbach.

The international beauty queen also openly expressed her support for Vice President Leni Robredo, stating that she believes in Robredo’s capabilities and competency as a woman to lead the Philippines towards real progress.

“Today, I am even prouder to have voted for Leni to be our next President. I’m sharing this with you dahil naniniwala ako sa kakayahan ng isang babae. Naniniwala ako at naninindigan ako para kay Leni. 💗”

Wurtzbach also hopes that more OFWs in the UAE would vote in the 2022 elections, citing that only three out of 10 among those registered are expected to vote. In addition, she also praised the smooth and seamless process of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE for all voters like her.

“As I voted remotely from the UAE today, I also learned that only about 30% of ALREADY REGISTERED voters here in UAE are expected to vote. Sayang naman kung ganon 🥲 If you’re a Filipino living abroad who’s already registered, please make time for it because your vote counts. You have one whole month to do this so there’s really no excuse not to. Plus, the process in Abu Dhabi was super seamless. 👏🏼” said Wurtzbach.

Currently, there are over 290,000-strong registered land-based Filipino voters in the UAE, according to the Certified List of Overseas Voters.

The month-long voting period for Overseas Filipinos in the UAE runs from April 10 to May 9, 2022.

The Overseas Absentee Voting will run from April 10 until May 9, 2022, with schedules as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain)

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates