Pia Wurtzbach casts ballot in Abu Dhabi, reveals her vote for president goes to Leni Robredo

Donning a pink suit, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has cast her vote for the national elections in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 13.

On her Instagram account, Wurzbach posted a photo of her in front of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi just after she voted.

“Got my girl boss suit on cos I’m feeling empowered today!” read her caption.

The beauty queen, who registered as an overseas voter in September last year, revealed that her vote for president went to Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Today, I am even prouder to have voted for Leni to be our next President. I’m sharing this with you dahil naniniwala ako sa kakayahan ng isang babae. Naniniwala ako at naninindigan ako para kay Leni,” she wrote.

As a first-time voter, Wurtzbach said she had mixed emotions but felt proud. For her, voting means taking a stand.

“Emotional actually. May halong excitement & relief that I finally took my stand. Shading that little black dot felt like I was finally making a choice towards our future. I know I’m only 1 person. Only 1 vote out of millions but every vote counts,” stated Wurtzbach.

She ended her Instagram update by reminding her followers as well as her fellow overseas Filipino voters not to miss their chance to take a stand, too.

“As I voted remotely from the UAE today, I also learned that only about 30% of ALREADY REGISTERED voters here in UAE are expected to vote. Sayang naman kung ganon. If you’re a Filipino living abroad who’s already registered, please make time for it because your vote counts. You have one whole month to do this so there’s really no excuse not to,” said the beauty queen.

She also commended the “seamless” voting process at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

As of this posting, her Instagram update has already garnered more than 46,000 reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach)

Currently, there are over 290,000-strong registered land-based Filipino voters in the UAE, according to the Certified List of Overseas Voters.

The month-long voting period for Overseas Filipinos in the UAE runs from April 10 to May 9, 2022.

The voting schedules are as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain)

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates