Anne Curtis endorses Leni Robredo for president

More stars are showing their support to the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Posting a photo of a pink flower, Anne Curtis explains why Robredo should be the next president.

“A mother’s love. ‘Yan ang tawag sa rosas na ito. My mum planted this rose in her garden & how apt it is for this time… dahil ang pangarap ko sa ating bansa ay magkaroon ng ilaw sa ating tahanan na tinatawag nating Pilipinas na gagabay, ipaglalaban, proprotektahan at mamahalin ito… mamahalin tayo,” Curtis wrote in the caption of her post.

RELATED STORY: Piolo Pascual endorses Leni Robredo for president

“Kaya para sa akin, #KulayRosasAngBukas,” Curtis said. The hashatag is also the campaign slogan of Robredo.

Curtis’ endorsement comes a day after Kapamilya leading man Piolo Pascual publicly expressed his support for Robredo.

In a video shared by the camp of Robredo, the actor shared the importance of unity and how it allows Filipinos to help each other out in difficult times, most especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video then shifted to the current pink rallies mounted by supporters of Robredo.

READ ON: WATCH: Regine Velasquez expresses support for Leni-Kiko tandem

“Ganito ang itsura ng totoong unity,” he says.

Robredo’s rival Bongbong Marcos is also running under the platform of unity.

“Ang totoong pagkakaisa ay isang pangako na walang maiiwan, lahat tayo magkakasabay na humahakbang para sa pangarap na lipunan…. Hindi ito ‘yung pagkakaisa ng mga political dynasty para sa sarili nilang interes,” Pascual goes on.

“Iisa lang ang taong nagpakita at nagparamdam niyan sa atin sa loob ng napakaraming taon: si Leni Robredo lang. At si Leni Robredo lang ang tanging iboboto kong pangulo ngayong eleksiyon,” he added.