Mickey Ferriols used to be an ‘anti-vaxxer’ until she got COVID-19

Former television host Mickey Ferriols shared that she used to be an anti-vaxxer not until she got COVID-19 in January 2022.

“Brain fog, ‘tapos masakit yung ulo ‘tapos fever, pero thankfully, ano lang ako, three days lang akong may sakit,” she said in a report on Pep.ph.

“So, binantayan ko lang ng paracetamol round-the-clock, ‘tapos sponge bath. After three days, thank God gumaling naman,” she added.

In the same interview, the former host and actress also shared some of the symptoms she felt when she got sick.

“Kasi parang all these times since the pandemic started in 2020, parang alam mo yung normal mo, e. All of a sudden, parang, ‘Bakit ang init ng mata ko? Bakit ang sakit ng ulo ko?’ Nung tumaas na yung temperature ko, nagte-thermometer ako. Sabi ko, ‘Teka muna, bakit thirty-eight yung temperature ko?,” she said.

She also revealed that she was against COVID-19 vaccines in the past.

“Kasi anti-vaxxer ako to begin with, I was an anti-vaxxer. But bakunando na raw siya ngayon, “Now I’m fully vaxxed, I will have my booster in May, next month,” she said.

Following her experience, Mickey also urges everyone to get vaccinated.

“Hay, naku guys! You know, I think it is our civil duty, it is our responsibility and duty as citizens of this world to get vaccinated.

“Proteksiyon mo na iyan sa sarili mo at proteksyon na rin ng iba para sa kanila.

“So, nagpoprotektahan tayo! So, get out and get vaccinated talaga,” she said.