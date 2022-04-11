LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado stuns netizens in maternity shoot

Jennylyn Mercado looked elegant in a recent maternity shoot celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

In Pascual’s vlog, Mercado looked stunning in elaborate outfits in a floral set design.

“I think every time may pregnancy shoot, it has to be special kasi special time din in the subject’s life ‘yung pregnancy,” Pascual said.

“May extra pressure ng kaunti so I kind of have to make sure na mas smooth ‘yung process. For this shoot, actually drinawing ko na ‘yung mga layouts before today para ma-prepare ‘yung outfits for the specific pose,” he added.

“Parang gusto ko lang siyang magmukang painting para classic lang siya. Para pwede mong i-frame forever.”

Mercado said that Pascual’s concept was challenging work.

“Yung concept sabi ko, ‘Kaya ko ba to?’ Kasi ‘di ba kapag buntis ka tapos kailangan mo ng ganito, sabi ko ‘Masyadong glam yata ito para sa akin.’ Pero kinaya ko kasi napakabilis naman ka-trabaho ni BJ,” she said.

Mercado is expecting a baby girl with her husband actor Dennis Trillo after they got married in November. They have a son from their respective past relationships. They couple had been trying to conceive via surrogacy due to Mercado’s pregnancy complications, but were surprised last year when they conceived naturally.