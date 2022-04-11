Jennifer Lopez gets engaged to Ben Affleck for second time

American singer Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time after they had called off their engagement in 2004.

Several media reports confirmed the development. Taking to Twitter, the singer and actress added a diamond ring emoji on her profile name.

Lopez shared her video appearing emotional in her newsletter “On the JLo.” The singer also sported a green diamond on her finger.

“I have a really exciting and special story to share, so if you’re not part of my inner circle you have to go to OnTheJLo.com to hear this one,” she said.

“I don’t know if you guys know what that is but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo,” she added.

The couple who called off their engagement in 2004 however reunited last year. Jennifer, 52, has twins with former husband Marc Anthony, while Ben, 49, has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.