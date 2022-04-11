Jake Zyrus’ mom says singer yet to visit wake of grandma, uncle

The mom of singer Jake Zyrus revealed that the singer has yet to visit the wake of his grandmother and uncle who recently passed away.

In an interview on DZRH, Raquel Pempengco said that Jake has yet to reach out to them.

Raquel even shared that she extended the wake of their relatives so that Jake will have the time to visit their wake.

Raquel also questioned the statement of Jake’s manager that the singer has been reaching out to them but in reality there was none.

“Iyun lang po ang hinanakit ko po na naglabas sila na nag-reach out sa amin. Kaya tinanong ko po yung kapatid kong babae, kung nag-reach out sa kanya ang kampo ni Charice, si Jake. Sabi niya, wala ate, walang nag-ano sa akin,” Raquel said.

Raquel said that they can take care of the expenses in these difficult times.

“So far po, nagbibilang na kami kanina, ang lahat-lahat po na babayaran ko, nasa 86 thousand. Nagbilang po ako, sabi ko, kulang po ako ng sampung libo. Okay lang, kakayanin ko na iyan. Imi-message ko na lang yung iba kong mga kaibigan. Pero sabi ko po, kaya ko po yun. Kakayanin ko po. Sinasabi naman po ng iba na pag may kailangan ka pa, tumawag ka lang ” she said.

Raquel said that they only want Jake to visit to complete their family and not for monetary reasons.

“Alam ko pong nagluluksa siya, pare-pareho kaming nagluluksa. Pero sa panahon po ngayon, dapat po, magsama-sama ang pamilya po. Hinintay lang po namin. Kung ayaw naman po niyang tumulong, magparamdam lang na kahit na, ‘Mommy o Carl, o Tita Neneng, nakikiramay ako, malayo ako dito,” she said.