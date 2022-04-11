EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Jake Zyrus’ mom says singer yet to visit wake of grandma, uncle

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

The mom of singer Jake Zyrus revealed that the singer has yet to visit the wake of his grandmother and uncle who recently passed away.

In an interview on DZRH, Raquel Pempengco said that Jake has yet to reach out to them.

Raquel even shared that she extended the wake of their relatives so that Jake will have the time to visit their wake.

RELATED STORY: Jake Zyrus mourns death of grandmother, uncle

Raquel also questioned the statement of Jake’s manager that the singer has been reaching out to them but in reality there was none.

“Iyun lang po ang hinanakit ko po na naglabas sila na nag-reach out sa amin. Kaya tinanong ko po yung kapatid kong babae, kung nag-reach out sa kanya ang kampo ni Charice, si Jake. Sabi niya, wala ate, walang nag-ano sa akin,” Raquel said.

Raquel said that they can take care of the expenses in these difficult times.

READ ON: Drama between Jake Zyrus, mom Raquel Pempengco continues on social media

“So far po, nagbibilang na kami kanina, ang lahat-lahat po na babayaran ko, nasa 86 thousand. Nagbilang po ako, sabi ko, kulang po ako ng sampung libo. Okay lang, kakayanin ko na iyan. Imi-message ko na lang yung iba kong mga kaibigan. Pero sabi ko po, kaya ko po yun. Kakayanin ko po. Sinasabi naman po ng iba na pag may kailangan ka pa, tumawag ka lang ” she said.

Raquel said that they only want Jake to visit to complete their family and not for monetary reasons.

“Alam ko pong nagluluksa siya, pare-pareho kaming nagluluksa. Pero sa panahon po ngayon, dapat po, magsama-sama ang pamilya po. Hinintay lang po namin. Kung ayaw naman po niyang tumulong, magparamdam lang na kahit na, ‘Mommy o Carl, o Tita Neneng, nakikiramay ako, malayo ako dito,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Seth Fedelin Andrea Brillantes Ricco Paolo Rivero

Seth Fedelin on Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero relationship: “Wala po akong galit”

24 seconds ago
BBM Sara Bongbong Marcos Sara Duterte 2

Marcos camp claims 73 out of 81 PH governors back UniTeam candidates

9 mins ago
Catriona Gray Wax Figure

Catriona Gray unfazed by wax figure controversy

14 mins ago
Catriona father Australia

Catriona Gray thankful for dad’s successful operation

18 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button