Catriona Gray unfazed by wax figure controversy

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is not bothered over the controversy hounding her wax figure at Madame Tussaud in Singapore.

The wax figure recently unveiled in the Chinese territory was a replica of her winning moment at the Miss Universe in Thailand in 2018.

The figure wore her ‘Lava gown’ by Mak Tumang and ‘Alab ng Dangal’ earcuffs by Tessera jewelry.

Shoe designer Jojo Bragais previously called out Catriona for not even acknowledging him for her shoes. Jojo used to be part of Catriona’s team.

“You don’t have to like me, but at least give the respect…” Jojo said on his Facebook.

“I think that wax figure is already done as she is. I’m not aware of any other developments in that, but as far as I know, that wax figure is completed,” Catriona responded.

The beauty queen is also happy that people get to notice her wax figure.

“She’s already on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore and there are members of the public who are able to tour and visit her…So I’ve been seeing some of the tagged photos which are really cool, seeing them enjoying the wax figure there,”‘she said.