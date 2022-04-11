EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Catriona Gray unfazed by wax figure controversy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is not bothered over the controversy hounding her wax figure at Madame Tussaud in Singapore.

The wax figure recently unveiled in the Chinese territory was a replica of her winning moment at the Miss Universe in Thailand in 2018.

The figure wore her ‘Lava gown’ by Mak Tumang and ‘Alab ng Dangal’ earcuffs by Tessera jewelry.

RELATED STORY: Catriona Gray’s Instagram followers cross 13 million

Shoe designer Jojo Bragais previously called out Catriona for not even acknowledging him for her shoes. Jojo used to be part of Catriona’s team.

“You don’t have to like me, but at least give the respect…” Jojo said on his Facebook.

“I think that wax figure is already done as she is. I’m not aware of any other developments in that, but as far as I know, that wax figure is completed,” Catriona responded.

READ ON: Catriona Gray defends new Miss Universe over alleged weight gain

The beauty queen is also happy that people get to notice her wax figure.

“She’s already on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore and there are members of the public who are able to tour and visit her…So I’ve been seeing some of the tagged photos which are really cool, seeing them enjoying the wax figure there,”‘she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Seth Fedelin Andrea Brillantes Ricco Paolo Rivero

Seth Fedelin on Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero relationship: “Wala po akong galit”

14 seconds ago
BBM Sara Bongbong Marcos Sara Duterte 2

Marcos camp claims 73 out of 81 PH governors back UniTeam candidates

9 mins ago
Catriona father Australia

Catriona Gray thankful for dad’s successful operation

18 mins ago
Jake Zyrus

Jake Zyrus’ mom says singer yet to visit wake of grandma, uncle

21 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button