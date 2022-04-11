Catriona Gray thankful for dad’s successful operation

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is relieved following the successful operation of her father, Ian Gray.

Catriona first shared on her Instagram that her father had a ‘health scare’ last April 4.

Over the weekend, Catriona said that her dad is finally home following a medical procedure.

“Papa bear is finally home.Thank you, God,” she said.

In a virtual press briefing for one of her endorsements. Catriona said that her father underwent a major heart surgery.

This was also the reason why she needed to instantly fly to Australia after the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Singapore.

“My dad is doing well, thank God. It was a very anxious trip to Singapore for me, ‘cause even the flight papunta diyan, was when he was having his operation done,” Catriona said in a report on Pep.ph.

“So, it was a very anxious time for me and my mom, and for our family, but praise God, he had a great operation, [he’s] recovering well…So I’m just grateful… so, so grateful. Prayer is so powerful,” she added.

Catriona also elaborated on the condition of her dad.

“It’s a heart operation. So, my dad had to undergo a very major heart surgery so with it being a major operation, it’s just, you know, it’s something you want to be optimistic about. But also, you just kind of have to prepare yourself. It’s much harder also that I wasn’t even here when the operation was ongoing. And more so, if I was, it’s very limited visitor capacity at the hospitals at the moment here in Australia, because they’re actually experiencing their first-ever COVID surge,” she said.