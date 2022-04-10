Heart Evangelista calls out groups who kill stray cats instead of spaying them

Artist and international fashion icon, Heart Evangelista who is also the spokesperson of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (Paws) said it was “unfortunate that there are groups capturing and killing stray animals, especially cats, instead of handling their overpopulation through the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) method.”

Through TNR, feral cats are spayed.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista shows new look with pearl blonde hair

In a SunStar interview, Evangelista expressed her disappointment that the spay campaigns are still not considered a top priority.

Her husband Sorsogon Governor Francis Escudero had earlier set up a Provincial Veterinary Office, Animal Shelter Building, and Animal Diagnostics Laboratory to offer various services for animals while he is also one of the authors of the revised Animal Rights Bill.