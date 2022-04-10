EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino TikToker impress American singer Charlie Puth

A Filipino TikToker has left American singer Charlie Puth impressed.

John Heron applied his editing skills to Charlie’s trending song “Light Switch” on which Puth posted a reaction video.

“This is the most insane one by far,” he said.

The TikTok video starts with a mannequin’s head rolling down a pool slide and the original video clocked 4.5 million likes.

In response, John posted another TikTok video that said, “THANK YOU FOR NOTICING ME!”

With over 4.2 million followers on TikTok, Heron is more popular for his signature mannequin trick videos. Puth released “Light Switch” in January.

