SLAP ROW: Actor Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years

Hollywood actor Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during this year’s Oscar ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said that Smith will not be permitted to attend any other events held by Hollywood’s top film group over the next decade.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a letter.

The decision was made during a Board of Governors meeting held earlier in the day in Los Angeles which came after Smith resigned last Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Rock.

In his statement, Smith said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”