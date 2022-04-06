LOOK: Netizens gush over Marian Rivera’s son’s photos on Instagram

Netizens well all praise as Filipina actress Marian Rivera shared son’s photos on Instagram.

Her son Sixto flaunted flushed cheeks playing soccer with a lollipop in one hand at the playground.

“Sweet treat for this little boy after playing soccer!” Marian wrote.

Marian is known for sharing family moments on social networking sites. Earlier, she shared photos of her eldest child Zia, who is now six years old, across her social networking sites.

Sixto is Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes’s second child.