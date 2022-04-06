EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Netizens gush over Marian Rivera’s son’s photos on Instagram

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Netizens well all praise as Filipina actress Marian Rivera shared son’s photos on Instagram.

Her son Sixto flaunted flushed cheeks playing soccer with a lollipop in one hand at the playground.

“Sweet treat for this little boy after playing soccer!” Marian wrote.

RELATED STORY: Marian Rivera gives Dingdong Dantes ‘father and son’ painting for his birthday

Marian is known for sharing family moments on social networking sites. Earlier, she shared photos of her eldest child Zia, who is now six years old, across her social networking sites.

Sixto is Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes’s second child.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Yas Bay Yellow Boats

WATCH: Yas Bay Waterfront shuttle programme to boost island’s connectivity

2 hours ago
Al Maqta Bridge toll gate The Filipino Times

New toll gate hours announced for Ramadan in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Leni Laban

16 artists to release song in support of Leni Robredo

2 hours ago
iStock 564606750

Twitter set to test long-awaited ‘edit’ feature

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button