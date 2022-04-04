“My real life hero”: Catriona Gray reunites with father

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray recently attested to the power of prayer while reuniting with her father in Australia after “one of the scariest times.” in her life.

“Finally reunited with daddy. I can’t even express how grateful I am to God, and my family and friends who were praying alongside my family and I these last two weeks,” the Filipino-Australian model tweeted along with a photo of her holding her father’s hands.

While Gray didn’t disclose the location, the image indicated that it may be a hospital.

“It was one of the scariest times, but we’re out of the woods now. My dad is the strongest person I know, my real life hero. Love you papa,” she wrote.

Gray was recently in Singapore to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

Former Miss Universe is scheduled to visit Canada as part of a concert tour with her boyfriend Sam Milby in May.