Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey announces retirement

Staff Report

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey has announced his retirement.

The actor, in an interview to Access Hollywood, has revealed that he is retiring from acting after his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he reportedly said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

“It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he added.

About the reasons for his retirement, he said, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I have enough.”

Carrey has won two Golden Globe awards for best actor and some trophies from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and People’s Choice Awards and was also nominated to the British Academy Film Awards and Grammy Awards in 2005 and 2006.

