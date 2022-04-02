Will Smith quits Academy over Oscars slap incident

Following his assault on comedian Chris Rock during live global broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith has resigned from the body that awards the Oscars.

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor said in a statement.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

At the Dolby Theatre, Smith had slapped Rock across the face after the comic made a joke about Jada Pinkett’s closely cropped head due to alopecia.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” Smith added