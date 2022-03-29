EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Chris Rock won’t press charges against Will Smith following Oscars incident

Comedian Chris Rock said that he will not file charges against actor Will Smith following the slapping incident on stage at this year’s Oscar’s according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Smith appeared to slap Rock at Sunday night’s ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Smith’s shaved head.

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock told Jada. The wife of Smith has been open that she’s struggling with alopecia.

RELATED STORY: Will Smith issues public apology to Chris Rock for “unacceptable, inexcusable” behavior

“Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth,” Smith told Rock.

Smith then appeared emotional on stage after he won the Best Actor award for the film ‘King Richard’.

The LAPD confirmed on Monday that Rock declined to file a police report.

READ ON: Will Smith-Chris Rock’s onstage altercation draws mixed reaction

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the police said.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” it added.

