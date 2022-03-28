Will Smith-Chris Rock’s onstage altercation draws mixed reaction

The onstage fracas between actor Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday has drawn a mixed reaction.

After Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “G.I. Jane, the King Richard star yelled: “Leave my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth.”

He later apologized to the Academy during his Best Actor acceptance speech.

The altercation drew mixed reactions on social media with some supporting Smith while others expressing their displeasure.

Oscars producer Will Packer wrote on Twitter, “Welp… I said it wouldn’t be boring.”

In his tweet, Kathy Griffin said, “Let me tell you something, it’s very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

“Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer,” tweeted actress Sophia Bush.

“Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather,” Bush added.

“Someone in the audience charged the stage Friday night during my opener’s set and attempted to throw the speaker, started taking swings at the people trying to stop her and pushed down a security guard. It’s scary times. So, no, I don’t find someone getting hit on stage amusing,” tweeted comedian Fortune Feimster.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released a statement following the incident: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”