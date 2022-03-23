Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase more Filipino performers: Urbandub on March 25; Rico Blanco and Rachelle Ann Go on March 26

Popular Filipino singers and bands will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai later this month.

Filipino singers Rico Blanco and Rachelle Ann Go will perform on March 26 while the band Urbandub will perform on March 25.

“Rachelle Ann Go, Filipina singer and international musical theater actress is performing LIVE at Expo 2020 Dubai on 26 March!😍

Join us at the Jubilee Stage at 21:00 to sing-along to the star’s greatest hits.” read Expo 2020 Dubai’s message for Go.

Expo 2020 Dubai described Blanco as one of the Philippines’ music icons who will bring out the greatest hits on the Jubilee Stage before the expo ends.

“Give it up for Filipino singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Rico Blanco, who will be lighting up the Jubilee Stage on 26 March! Join us at 23:30 to enjoy the greatest hits by one of the Philippines’ music icons,” read Expo 2020 Dubai’s for Blanco.

On his official Facebook page, Blanco said: “Can’t wait!!!”

Meanwhile, Urbandub will also be performing some of their hits for their one-night-only concert.

“Urbandub, the first indie band in the Philippines to release albums nationwide are now coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. Join us on 25 March to rock the night away with a musical night like no other!” read the message from Expo 2020 Dubai.

Prior to them, several other Filipino bands and singers also performed at Expo 2020 Dubai including Ben&Ben, Arthur Nery, Gigi de Lana, Juan Karlos, Yeng Constantino, Gloc-9, and Ely Buendia.