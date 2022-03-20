LOOK: Angelica Panganiban announces pregnancy via Instagram

Actress Angelica Panganiban has announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page.

The actress surprised her social media followers as she shared a photo of her sonogram with her boyfriend Gregg Homan and said she is looking forward to finally playing the most important role of her life.

“Ay! Na post!! Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako,” she said.

“Opo, may matres ako mga baklaaah! pagpapasalamat ko na rin ang mga kapamilya, kaibigan, at mga marites na sumuporta, nagdiwang, nagdasal at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa pamilya namin. Waaaaaah! Huhuhu. May pamilya na ko. Kaiyaq pramis,” she added.

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year and the couple marked their first anniversary last July. In November 2020 Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again and on New Year’s Day in 2021, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan, but publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.