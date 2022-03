Netizens defend Megastar Sharon Cuneta from ex-singer Gladys Guevarra’s tirades

Supporters of megastar Sharon Cuneta came to her defense after an ex-singer and TV host slammed Sharon for her comment on senatorial candidate Salvador Panelo.

In a now-deleted post, Sharon slammed Panelo’s choice of the song ‘Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas’ in an event in Quezon City.

“I allow it’s use only for Leni-Kiko. Utang na loob baka bumangon si Willy nakakahiya naman sa amin, kinilabutan ako,” Sharon said on her post.

Panelo apologized to Sharon and said that he will continue singing because it’s dedicated to his son who had down syndrome.

Guevarra wrote on her Facebook account saying that she can relate to Panelo.

“Bilang may pinsan at pamangkin akong may Down Syndrome, may pamangkin din ako at may anak akong may Autism . . . Sinasaluduhan at nirerespeto ko si Senator Panelo hindi sa kahit ano pa mang political reasons. Pero sa pagiging Amazing Father niya,” she said.

Guevarra said that she used to respect the megastar.

“Dati idolo ko si Sharon Cuneta, tuwang tuwa pa ko ng magkaroon ako ng pagkakataong makilala sya ng personal noon sa Eat Bulaga.Nakakapanghinayang lang, at tama naman din yung isang nabasa ko,” she said.

“Sayang yung ilang dekadang binuo mo at pinaka ingatang magandang imahe, sinira mo lang sa iisang nakakaidiring post at negative reaction mo sa ginawang pag awit ni Senator Panelo sa kanta na sinasabi mong dapat ipinaalam sa’yo. I used to have so much respect sayo Mega, bilang mang aawit din ako. Ngayon, malinaw pa sa mineral water na nakita ng lahat ang tunay mong ugali,” she added.

Fans of the megastar defended Sharon from the ex-singer’s tirades.

“There is a reason for mega to react that way, Panelo is on the other side of the political fence. Minus that, mega would have been proud to see a known personality singing her hits. It mega’s right to react. Chuchay reacted not for any other reasons execpt that she is obviously a political supporter of Panelo and his group. Pumapapel ka pa chuchay,” a netizen said.

“Laos ka na Gladys kaya ka umeeksena at inaaway si Mega. Palibhasa supporter ka ni Panelo,” another one said.

“Sinasaluduhan at nire-respeto ko si Senator Panelo hindi sa kahit anu pa mang political reasons. Pero sa pagiging Amazing Father nya. Pero tinatawag mo siyang “Senator” kahit hindi pa naman siya senador. Sus, masyado kang halata. Maliwanag pa sa “mineral water,” another one said.