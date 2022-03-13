Filipino bands Bangdang Lapis, Magnus Haven and This Band set to perform at Expo on March 19

Top Filipino bands Bangdang Lapis, Magnus Haven, and This Band are set to perform at Expo on March 19.

The organizers made the announcement of this on their Instagram account.

Bandang Lapis is a Filipino Male Band from the Philippines and the group comprises seven long-time friends, all of whom are from Montalban, Rizal. The members of the group are Lead vocalist John Lester Abaño, lead guitarist Mark Jay Nievas, guitarist Lyn Rey Beltran, bassist Ryanpaul Marangga, drummer Leandro Repuno, keyboardist Jomari Gabriel Luna and spoken word specialist-cum-rapper and acoustic guitarist Ivan Arcena Morallos.

The Magnus Haven which is a famous rock and pop band from Manila, Philippines has produced some great music which is a fusion of various musical genres with varying styles.

The audience will also get to savour the music of This Band, which is an indie pop rock band based in Las Piñas, Philippines. The band is known for their hit single “Kahit Ayaw Mo Na.”

On its Instagram page, Expo Dubai posted, ” Get ready for an unforgettable night from Expo Street Music “This Bandang Magnus” and groove to great music from Bangdang Lapis, Magnus Haven and This Band—join us at Expo 2020 Dubai! It’s now or never, before it’s gone forever!”