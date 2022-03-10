Entertainment

Ely, Arthur, Gigi: Big musical bonanza on March 12 to thrill Expo 2020 Dubai visitors

March 12 will be a big musical bonanza for Pinoys in the UAE with three Filipino acts set to take center stage at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Singing sensation Gigi De Lana will treat her UAE fans and Expo visitors with her stellar singing prowess.

She will be performing with The Gigi Band at the Jubilee Stage, 6pm on Saturday.

Her Expo concert, in partnership with the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, is part of her ‘Domination’ tour.

On the same night, Philippine music icon Ely Buendia and singer Arthur Nery will serenade Expo visitors from 7:30pm.

Earlier this month, the concert of sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga gathered tens of thousands of concertgoers at the Expo, which regularly features some of the biggest international superstars including Coldplay and Alicia Keys.

