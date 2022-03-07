EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Privilege to be your sister’: Claudine Barretto greets Gretchen on her birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Actress Claudine Barretto pens a heartfelt message to her elder sister Gretchen as the latter celebrates her birthday on Monday, March 7.

Claudine shared photos of them together on her Instagram account and declared that she is privileged to have Gretchen as her sister.

RELATED STORY: ‘No better sister’: Claudine Barretto says to sibling Gretchen on Instagram post

Claudine also called Gretchen her advisor, friend and idol. She also thanked God for Gretchen’s presence in her life.

“May you continue to allow God to use you as an instrument for the many who need and have none,” she continued. “I love you so much my ate,” she ended her note, tagging Gretchen.

Celebrities Vina Morales and Princess Punzalan also left birthday greetings for Gretchen.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 04 at 6.30.24 PM 1

DFA raises alert level 4 in Ukraine

4 hours ago
temperature new

Temperatures may reach 40°C in parts of UAE this week

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times court gavel 1

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return AED 19,000 unpaid debt to ex-fiancée

4 hours ago
Heart Evangelista Escudero 1

Vogue Singapore names Heart Evangelista as one of best dressed celebs in Paris Fashion Week

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button