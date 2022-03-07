‘Privilege to be your sister’: Claudine Barretto greets Gretchen on her birthday

Actress Claudine Barretto pens a heartfelt message to her elder sister Gretchen as the latter celebrates her birthday on Monday, March 7.

Claudine shared photos of them together on her Instagram account and declared that she is privileged to have Gretchen as her sister.

Claudine also called Gretchen her advisor, friend and idol. She also thanked God for Gretchen’s presence in her life.

“May you continue to allow God to use you as an instrument for the many who need and have none,” she continued. “I love you so much my ate,” she ended her note, tagging Gretchen.

Celebrities Vina Morales and Princess Punzalan also left birthday greetings for Gretchen.