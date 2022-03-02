Entertainment

Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji reunite for son’s birthday

Estranged couple Maggie Wilson and business mogul Victor Consunji have been reunited for their son’s 10th birthday.

Their son celebrated his birthday with an underwater theme at Acacia Estate in Taguig City.

Maggie shared a photo by her friend on her Instagram story showing her and her son and husband.

PinknPeach Party, an event organizer revealed that it was Victor who arranged for his son’s birthday.

“We’re just happy doing venue transformation again after more than 2 years. Salute to the hands-on dad for being there from preps til on the day,” the party organizer wrote on Instagram.

“One of the best parties we had! Thanks boss @victorconsunji. Happy birthday Connor!” it added.

Maggie and Victor announced their separation last September 2021. They were married for 11 years.

“We have remained really good friends and partners and will continue to do so. Both of us want nothing more than for each other to be happy,” the couple said in a joint statement.

