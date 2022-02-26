EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ely Buendia endorses Leni-Kiko in Iloilo, tweaks OPM hit ‘Pare Ko’

OPM icon Ely Buendia faced a sea of pink supporters in Iloilo as he endorsed the candidacy of the Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan tandem.

Buendia lent his voice and helped the Leni-Kiko campaign sortie at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

He also tweaked the lyrics of his hit classic ‘Pare Ko’ to push for the tandem.

RELATED STORY: Ely Buendia meets Leni Robredo

“O pare ko, meron ka bang maipapayo? Kung wala, okay lang. Basta’t iboto niyo si Leni at si Kiko. At dito kayo ay ayos na,” Buendia said in a song.

Buendia also sang ‘Alapaap’ and ‘Ligaya’ to an estimated crowd of 30,000 to 40,000.

Robredo and her three daughters — Aika, Tricia, and Jillian — are all fans of the band Eraserheads. They were seen enjoying Buendia’s performance during the rally.

READ ON: ‘Unity’ should be based on justice and truth – Robredo

Buendia trended last year when he said in jest that he and his band will reunite if Robredo will run for the presidency.

The two met in November and handed the presidential candidate a limited edition vinyl record.

Aside from Buendia, showbiz personalities who joined the Iloilo City event were screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano, Miss International 2005 titlist and actress Lara Quigaman, singer Bituin Escalante, “Buwan” hitmaker JK Labajo, and TV host Ogie Diaz.

