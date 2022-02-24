EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino celebrities Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this February 25

Four Filipino celebrities will join Expo 2020 Dubai’s ever-expanding roster of Filipino performers as Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina from VIVA Entertainment will be gracing the Sustainability plaza this February 25!

Their one-night-only dance concert will take place from 8:00 pm onwards at the Sustainability Plaza.

Billy Crawford debuted with his international single ‘Trackin’ and rose to fame among Filipinos with his single ‘Bright Lights’ in 2005. Since then, he’s created a name for himself in the scene with his soulful vocals and slick dance routines.

Nadine Lustre is a multi-awarded actress and performer, known for her iconic role in On the Wings of Love (2015) and the films Never Not Love You (2018), Ulan (2019), and Indak (2019).

Singer Lyca Gairanod rose to fame when she was named the champion of ‘The Voice: Kids’ in 2014. After stepping away temporarily from the limelight to focus on her studies, she’s now back as a vlogger and a performer similar to her The Voice Coach, Sarah Geronimo.

Kim Molina is no stranger to the Middle East having spent most of her childhood in Saudi Arabia. At a young age, she was already performing on stage, winning the title of The Filipino Channel (TFC) Pop Star in ABS-CBN’s Middle East search. Kim’s big and amazing voice won her the title ‘Senior Grand Champion Vocalist of the World’.

“Pump it up for an unforgettable night from Expo Street Music and groove to great numbers from Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Kim Molina and Lyca Gairanod – join us at Expo 2020 Dubai, now or never, before it’s gone forever!” read the message from Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Facebook page.

Before Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Bamboo, Lea Salonga, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.

