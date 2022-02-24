Celebrity sisters Toni, Alex Gonzaga, together ‘Buwan’ hitmaker JK Labajo to thrill Expo 2020 visitors this March 3

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage will witness thousands of Filipinos converge with three celebrites: Toni and Alex Gonzaga, as well as JK Labajo, slated to grace Expo’s biggest stage this March 3!

Award-winning celebrity sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga will grace the stage with their hit songs and funny antics in their first-ever international performance this year.

Toni rose to fame with her iconic commercial line ‘I love you Piolo!’ – since then she became the mainstay host of Pinoy Big Brother since its inception in 2005 until she resigned in 2022 after 16 years. She also hosts interviews titled ‘Toni Talks’ on her YouTube channel, which was over 5.17 subscribers to date.

Alex’s YouTube channel is one of the most followed and subscribed to in the Philippines, with over 12.2 M subscribers to date, apart from her other social media accounts.

Meanwhile, JK Labajo returns to Expo 2020 Dubai on a grander stage – The ‘Buwan’ hitmaker first performed in the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre last October 2, 2021 making him the first-ever Filipino singer and performer to grace Expo 2020 Dubai.

“From the Philippines to Expo 2020 Dubai, GET READY to see the iconic, multi-talented, unmissable stars Toni & Alex Gonzaga perform live at the Jubilee stage, while joined by the incredible Juan Karlos, known for continuous reinvention in the music industry and unique, distinctive sounds that will dazzle us all!,” read the message from Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram page.

Before Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, Lyca Gairanod, and Kim Molina, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Bamboo, Lea Salonga, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.