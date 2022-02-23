Live Nation presents GRAMMY award-winning powerhouse ‘Maroon 5’ performing live for the first time in Abu Dhabi this May 6

Live Nation ME, in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading entertainment hub, and official hospitality partner W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, is set to bring the multiple GRAMMY Award-winning sensational rock/pop band, Maroon 5, will make their long-awaited return to the UAE, as they bring their first-ever regional tour in the Middle East, to Etihad Arena on May 6th. Maroon 5’s previous appearances rank among the fastest-selling shows in the UAE, and the demand is expected to be high yet again for the upcoming show.

The band’s highly anticipated first-ever regional tours in the Middle East will mark the nation’s first massive concert to be hosted at full capacity. Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, will be treating fans to an unmissable live show like never before performing hits like US Diamond breakout single “Girls Like You”, platinum-selling “Beautiful Mistakes”, “Sugar”, “Maps”, “Animals”, and more.

Chart rulers and multiplatinum powerhouse Maroon 5 are one of pop music’s most enduring artists and the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band has achieved multiple GRAMMY® Awards and become the most successful duo or group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this century; with 32 records charted and 15 Top 10 singles. Maroon 5 holds a Top 40 record for the most #1 hits among pop duo or groups with Eleven entries and has earned Twenty-Two Top 10 entries on the chart. They are the only band to achieve these accolades. Maroon 5 reaches over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, and after completing their “2021” tour, they have played over 750 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide, remaining “one of the world’s best-selling artists.”

The music video for the band’s chart-dominating single “Sugar” notably amassed over three billion views to date —making it one of the most-viewed videos of all time. An incredible benchmark, as Maroon 5 is one of the few artists to ever achieve this feat. In 2022, “Sugar” was certified US Diamond to mark their 3rd record to reach that achievement.

This would be a part of Maroon 5’s first-ever regional tour in the Middle East with performances lined up in Cairo, Egypt on May 3rd and in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 9th. Being at forefront of setting an exemplary record of reviving the culture and tourism industry, the UAE has lifted restrictions on activities, and events are charted to return to full capacity as the country is witnessing a steady decline in covid-19 cases.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Maroon 5 performing live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Friday, May 6th, from 7pm. Tickets go on sale on Friday 25th February at 10am from www.ticketmaster.ae and www.etihadarena.ae.

Ticket prices are available at:

Golden Circle: AED 1250

Floor Standing: AED 450

Lower Bowl Premium: AED 950

Lower Bowl Plus: AED 650

Lower Bowl Standard: AED 550

Lower Bowl Platinum: AED 1050

Upper Bowl Standard: AED 300

Upper Bowl Premium: AED 400

