Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark first wedding anniversary

Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked their first wedding anniversary on February 21.

They penned their messages of love to each other on their separate Instagram accounts.

“Happy 1st wedding anniversary my wowow! One down, forever to go,” Luis wrote sharing a photo of him and Jessy.

“Happy 1st anniversary, my love. It’s been a year since we got married and my love for you has never been stronger. Thank you for choosing to love me every day. I will never get tired of watching sunsets with you. I love you, @luckymanzano,” Jessy wrote.

Jessy and Luis announced that they were married on April.

Their relationship started in 2016.

