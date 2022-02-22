From ‘First Yaya’ to ‘First Lady’: Gabby Concepcion, Sanya Lopez return to thrill Filipinos worldwide in all-new show

GMA 7 is set to make Filipinos all over the world fall in love again with the highly anticipated sequel of ‘First Yaya’, now titled ‘First Lady’.

The show picks up from the happy note of the fairytale romance of President Glenn Acosta (Gabby Concepcion) and First Lady Melody Acosta (Sanya Lopez) as the newlywed couple will now experience life after their ‘honeymoon period’. Viewers can expect to see how the couple goes through personal challenges involving communication issues; trust and doubt; change and tradition; all of which will pose different trials that will test their marriage.

For her part, Sanya underscored that the dynamics of her new role poses a new exciting challenge for her as a Kapuso actress.

“For me ang mga dapat nilang abangan dito sa First Lady, bukod sa saya, marami tayong matututunan dito lalo na’t napapanahon ito sa ngayon. Nag-u-umpisa pa lang po tayo, marami pa pong parating – maraming makakalaban dito si First Lady Melody. And ang challenging dito, yung First Lady na si Melody, hindi lang siya ina ng tatlong bata, ina siya ng buong bayan. So iyon yung magiging challenge kay Melody ngayon – kung papaano niya panghahawakan ito – ngayon, maraming mangyayari,” said Sanya in her response to the question from The Filipino Times.

She added: “Mas challenging po talaga ang maging First Lady. ‘Yung ‘First Yaya’ kasi medyo malapit-lapit pa talaga kay Sanya ‘yung character eh. Unlike now, ‘yung pagiging First Lady inaaral ko po talaga. Of course, nandyan din naman po si Direk LA (Madridejos) to help me,” said Sanya.

Meanwhile, award-winning actor Gabby Concepcion stated that the sequel was an unexpected turn and hopes that the viewers will enjoy the next chapter of Glenn and Melody’s story: “Talagang hindi naman namin iniisip na magkakaroon ng book 2. Although, ‘yung first book, talagang napakaganda. We have a good team that brought us to where we are right now.”

With the upcoming presidential elections, the series will also serve as a timely and relatable source of entertainment for Filipinos nationwide. Political and research consultants, including a national elections political strategist and a current member of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS), were hired to help to create a realistic view of the First Family’s daily life.

Playing important roles in the primetime soap are Pancho Magno as he reprises his role as PSG Captain Conrad Enriquez, head of PGA’s security detail and the primary protector of the First Family; Ms. Pilar Pilapil as Blesilda, the headstrong mother of PGA who will stop at nothing to protect the presidency; Boboy Garovillo as Florencio, Melody’s father who passed away but still appears to her visions; Maxine Medina as Lorraine, Assistant Secretary of the Presidential Communications and Head of the Speech Writers Group and Melody’s former rival turned “frienemy”; Thou Reyes as Yessy, Presidential Management Chief-of-Staff who also holds the post of Presidential Spokesperson; and Ms. Sandy Andolong as Edna, the loving and streetwise mother of Melody.

Back to showcase more spark and fun are Cassy Legaspi as Nina Acosta, the eldest daughter of PGA who is also running for a position in her school government; and JD Domagoso as Jonas, Nina’s boyfriend who also joins the school campus elections but ends up competing against her. Also returning to the series are Clarence Delgado as Nathan, the second child of PGA whose resolve is tested when his family is besieged by challenges to their stability and security; and Patricia Coma as Nicole, the youngest child of PGA who is closest to Melody.

Making the series more exciting is seasoned actress Alice Dixson as Atty. Ingrid Domingo, a political strategist that eventually gets hired by President Glenn Acosta’s (PGA) campaign team to be the political director of his presidential bid. Moreover, she is revealed to be Glenn’s former serious girlfriend – a fact that could rock not just the presidency, but also the President’s family.

In a very special guest appearance, award-winning actor and one of GMA’s prime leading men Rocco Nacino steps in as Mayor Moises Valentin, a rising political star and young hotshot Mayor of “Magat” City. He is suave and good-looking, and develops a “special” friendship with Melody even when he is allied with the opposition party.

The other addition to the powerhouse cast includes Isabel Rivas as Allegra Trinidad, a former first lady and former number 1-elected senator. She’s the queen bee of a group of three former first ladies terrorizing the new first lady and former yaya, Melody; Francine Prieto as Soledad Cortez, a former first lady initially loyal to Allegra who ends up becoming an adversary; Samantha Lopez as Ambrocia Bolivar, another former first lady who is loyal to Allegra; Shyr Valdez as Manang Sioning, a veteran staff of the Presidential palace who was on leave but is now back to make sure that everything is under order; John Feir as Teddy, President Glenn Acosta’s Campaign Manager; Divine as Bella, Yessy’s office assistant and Ingrid’s double-agent.

Returning to the series as well to spice up the lives of PGA and Melody are the well-loved characters of Kakai Bautista as Pepita; Analyn Barro as Gem Rose Reyes-Agcaoili; Glenda Garcia as Marni Tupaz; Cai Cortez as Norma; Thia Thomalla as PSG Lt. Val Cañete; Anjo Damiles as Jasper Agcaoili; Jon Lucas as Titus De Villa; Jerick Dolormente as Lloyd Reyes; Muriel Lomadilla as Bevs; Kiel Rodriguez as PSG Paul Librada; Atak as Impak; Cecil Paz as Jesse.

‘First Lady’ is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, AVP for Drama Helen Rose Sese, Senior Program Manager Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria, and Executive Producer Joy Lumboy-Pili.

The drama is a product of the visionary minds of Concept Creators Jojo Tawasil Nones and Marlon G. Miguel; Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Content Development Consultant Ricky Lee; Creative Head Dode Cruz; Creative Consultant Kit Villanueva-Zapata; Headwriter Jojo Tawasil Nones; Senior Writers Marlon G. Miguel, Christine Badillo-Novicio, and Obet Villela; and Junior brainstormer Jai Shane Canete.

Catch the highly-anticipated world premiere of ‘First Lady’ – under the helm of esteemed director LA Madridejos and associate director Rechie del Carmen – beginning February 14, weeknights, on GMA, GTV and Heart of Asia.