AGT golden buzzer Nightbirde dies at 31 after cancer battle

31-year-old Jane Marczewski also known as Nightbirde has passed away.

Nightbirde was a popular America’s Got Talent contestant after getting golden buzzer in the show from Simon Cowell.

She will be remembered because of her performance of an original song ‘It’s Okay’.

Nightbirde said that her song also reflects her experince during her battle with cancer.

In August 2021, she announced that she is pulling out from the competition as her health condition deteriorated.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” Nightbirde said after her performance.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane,” the AGT said in a post.