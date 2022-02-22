EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Aabot sa husgado’: Maymay Entrata slams fake Youtube video vs. boyfriend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Kapamilya actress and singer Maymay Entrata slams a Youtube account spreading false information against her new boyfriend.

“It’s confirm! Jowang nireveal ni Maymay Entrata it’s a FAKE pala?…” the Youtube account claimed.

Maymay denied this and vowed to pursue legal actions.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Maymay Entrata introduces non-showbiz boyfriend

“!!FAKE NEWS!! Kapag di nyo po buburahin at patuloy nyo pong pag s-spread ng false information para manira ng buhay ng ibang tao, wag nyo na po sanang hintayin na aabot tayo sa husgado. Maraming salamat po,” Maymay tweeted.

As of posting time, the Youtube account has been deleted.

Maymay introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Luis Manzano Jessy Mendiola

Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark first wedding anniversary

25 seconds ago
kreiter domesticabuse1 biz 1

‘Parang binababoy ka na lang’: OFW in Hong Kong recalls losing job after testing positive for COVID-19

10 mins ago
Apo Whang Od Photo by Marvin Alcaraz via NCCA

Tattoo legend Whang Od marks 105th birthday

59 mins ago
Cropital 1

Start-up for Filipino farms ‘Cropital’ amongst featured programs at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Food, Agriculture & Livelihood Week

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button