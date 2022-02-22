‘Aabot sa husgado’: Maymay Entrata slams fake Youtube video vs. boyfriend

Kapamilya actress and singer Maymay Entrata slams a Youtube account spreading false information against her new boyfriend.
“It’s confirm! Jowang nireveal ni Maymay Entrata it’s a FAKE pala?…” the Youtube account claimed.
Maymay denied this and vowed to pursue legal actions.
“!!FAKE NEWS!! Kapag di nyo po buburahin at patuloy nyo pong pag s-spread ng false information para manira ng buhay ng ibang tao, wag nyo na po sanang hintayin na aabot tayo sa husgado. Maraming salamat po,” Maymay tweeted.
As of posting time, the Youtube account has been deleted.
Maymay introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.